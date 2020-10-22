Drum, Paul
1987 - 2020
Paul M. Drum, 32, of Galloway, passed away October 19, 2020. Paul was born November 6, 1987 to Paul and Thereasa. Pauley will be deeply missed by his: parents, Paul and Thereasa; brothers, Andy (Alyssa) and Jimmy; sisters, Anna Marie (Jon) and Kristi (Antonio); nieces, Olivia and Kennedy; nephew, Gio; along with many other family and friends. Private family service to happen at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Hope. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
