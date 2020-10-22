1/
Paul Drum
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drum, Paul
1987 - 2020
Paul M. Drum, 32, of Galloway, passed away October 19, 2020. Paul was born November 6, 1987 to Paul and Thereasa. Pauley will be deeply missed by his: parents, Paul and Thereasa; brothers, Andy (Alyssa) and Jimmy; sisters, Anna Marie (Jon) and Kristi (Antonio); nieces, Olivia and Kennedy; nephew, Gio; along with many other family and friends. Private family service to happen at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Hope. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved