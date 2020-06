Duey, PaulPaul H. Duey, age 76, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Margaret and Ralph Duey. Paul was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He attended Central High School and co-designed their flag. He retired Chemical Abstract after 37 years. Paul was an accomplished artist and man of many talents. He loved music and was a gifted storyteller. Paul looked forward to cook-outs and family gatherings, especially ones that included karaoke. He will be dearly missed. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and high-school sweetheart, his wife of 56 years, Rhea; children, Kevon (Nicki) Duey and Gina Duey; brother, John Duey; grandchildren, Kristi, Stevon, Katelyn, Douglas; best friends from childhood, Willard and Terry. The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 11a.m. on Friday followed by burial at Alton Cemetery. To leave condolences for Paul's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com