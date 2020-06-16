Duey, Paul
Paul H. Duey, age 76, passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Margaret and Ralph Duey. Paul was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He attended Central High School and co-designed their flag. He retired Chemical Abstract after 37 years. Paul was an accomplished artist and man of many talents. He loved music and was a gifted storyteller. Paul looked forward to cook-outs and family gatherings, especially ones that included karaoke. He will be dearly missed. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and high-school sweetheart, his wife of 56 years, Rhea; children, Kevon (Nicki) Duey and Gina Duey; brother, John Duey; grandchildren, Kristi, Stevon, Katelyn, Douglas; best friends from childhood, Willard and Terry. The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 11a.m. on Friday followed by burial at Alton Cemetery. To leave condolences for Paul's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.