Dickenson, Paul E.
Funeral services for Paul E. Dickenson, 76, of Granville, will be held at 11am on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Outville Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Paul passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. His family was at his side. Born August 20, 1943, in Columbus, he was the son of the late John and Jean (Allen) Dickenson. His family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. For complete obituary information, please visit hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020