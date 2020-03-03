Home

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Outville Presbyterian Church
Paul E. Dickenson


1943 - 2020
Paul E. Dickenson Obituary
Dickenson, Paul E.
Funeral services for Paul E. Dickenson, 76, of Granville, will be held at 11am on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Outville Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. Paul passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. His family was at his side. Born August 20, 1943, in Columbus, he was the son of the late John and Jean (Allen) Dickenson. His family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. For complete obituary information, please visit hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
