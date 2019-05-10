|
|
Melton, Paul E.
1926 - 2019
Paul E. Melton, 93, passed away on May 9, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1926 in Hamilton, OH. Paul was a 49 year veteran of Techni-Glass (O-I) as a chief electrician. He was a World War II veteran of the Merchant Marines and Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert A. and Lucy Melton, daughter Barbara Palmer. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Melton; sons, Ronn Melton, Tom (Melanie) Melton, Paul Melton Jr., John Melton, Steve (Jamie) Melton; daughters, Roberta (Larry) Melton, Kathy (J.R.) Richardson; step-sons, Mike (Dee) McCune, David (Diane) McCune; step-daughters, Jackie (Dave) Hickenbottom, Mary E. (Scott Sampson) Rickey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookdale Hospice. The family wants to thank Brookdale Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019