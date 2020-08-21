1/
Paul E. Smith
Smith, Paul E.
1931 - 2020
Paul Edward Smith, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Lillian, brother Bob, and sister Joanne. Survived by son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Tamara; grandson, Michael; sister, Melba Clapp; and brother, Larry. Paul graduated with a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Michigan, and worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Paul was a loving father and devoted spouse. He had deep interests in history and travel. He never forgot a fact and was delighted in teaching others. His last years, were spent in his apartment at Whetstone Assisted Living, where he was a favorite of the staff. Due to Paul and Lillian's wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or another dementia related charity. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
