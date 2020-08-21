Smith, Paul E.
1931 - 2020
Paul Edward Smith, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Lillian, brother Bob, and sister Joanne. Survived by son, Brian; daughter-in-law, Tamara; grandson, Michael; sister, Melba Clapp; and brother, Larry. Paul graduated with a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Michigan, and worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Paul was a loving father and devoted spouse. He had deep interests in history and travel. He never forgot a fact and was delighted in teaching others. His last years, were spent in his apartment at Whetstone Assisted Living, where he was a favorite of the staff. Due to Paul and Lillian's wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or another dementia related charity.