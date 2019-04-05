|
|
Evans, Paul
1952 - 2019
Paul Evans, age 66, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May, 8, 1952 to the late Andrew and Gertrude Evans. He was a clerk at Krogers for 37 years. He is preceded in death by parents, siblings Mark Evans and Karen Evans. Survived by his wife, Jackie Evans; step children, Scott, Shannon (Aaron), Jamie; step grandchildren, Karly, Kennedy, Bubba, Sydney, and Nate; sisters-in-law, Judy, Tammy (Gerry); brother-in-law, Shawn; brothers, Larry (Linda), Steve, Mike (Patsy), Lance (Kathy); sister, Marlene; many other nieces, nephews, and other dear friends. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. from 5 PM until time of memorial service at 7 PM. Visit www.orwoodyard,com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019