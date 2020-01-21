Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Evans


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Evans Obituary
Evans, Paul
Paul Thomas Evans, age 56, passed away January 20, 2020 at Wexner OSU Medical Center. Employee of The Ohio Industrial Commission and The Columbus State College Bookstore. Member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, Democratic Socialists of America, and OCSEA/AFSCME Union. Paul is survived by his daughter, Susan Mesler Evans; and his friend and former wife, Stephanie Mesler. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W Weisheimer Rd, Columbus, OH 43214. The Rev. Eric Meter officiating. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -