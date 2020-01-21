|
Evans, Paul
Paul Thomas Evans, age 56, passed away January 20, 2020 at Wexner OSU Medical Center. Employee of The Ohio Industrial Commission and The Columbus State College Bookstore. Member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, Democratic Socialists of America, and OCSEA/AFSCME Union. Paul is survived by his daughter, Susan Mesler Evans; and his friend and former wife, Stephanie Mesler. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W Weisheimer Rd, Columbus, OH 43214. The Rev. Eric Meter officiating. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020