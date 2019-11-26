Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Paul "Pete" Fannin

Paul "Pete" Fannin Obituary
Fannin, Paul "Pete"
1946 - 2019
Paul "Pete" D. Fannin, of Groveport, age 73, passed away November 24, 2019. Survived by wife, Linda; and children, Leslie Fannin and Paul (Holley) Fannin. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm at MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St., Groveport, OH. Also visitation Saturday from 11 am until the time of service at 1 pm at Richmond-Callaham Funeral Home, 278 W. Main St., Inez, KY. Interment Saltwell Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
