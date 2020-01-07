|
Finley, Paul
1942 - 2020
Paul Finley, age 77, of Columbus, passed away at The Ohio State University Hospital on January 5, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1942 to the late Charles and Ersie (Tackett) Finley in Dingess, WV. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ava (Trout) Finley; children, Paul Allen (Valerie) Finley, Steve Finley and Sean (Sarah) Finley; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Curtis Finley, Bill Finley, and Bernerd Finley; sisters-in-law, Rhonda, Lina and Barb. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings Homer, George, Leonard, Ralph, Saul, Margaret and Virginia, father and mother-in-law Elmer and Phyllis Trout. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8pm. Funeral service on Friday at the funeral home at 1pm with Pastor Kevin Behrer officiating. Burial to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to North Church of Christ in Christian Union, 5600 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020