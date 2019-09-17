|
Ford, Paul
Paul Joseph Ford, Jr., 73, Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence. Attended Rosary and Bishop Hartley High School, (1964). Attended Miami University, and graduate of Ohio State University, B.A, 1972. Lt. U.S. Army, 1967-1970, Korea, DMZ. CPA Ohio and California, Member of AICPA. Commercial painter in Northwest Columbus in his senior years, with many thanks to his valued customers for getting him out of the office. Preceded in death by parents Paul Joseph and Berenice Bridget Ford, brother Edward Albert and sisters Mary Catherine Godbey and Mary Karen Solinger. Survived by sister, Mary Constance Ford; and brother, Thomas Brady Ford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 280 N. Grant Avenue, 43215, with reception for family and all friends, following at the church. Private burial Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Please see Paul's complete obituary at www.egan-ryan.com, and for condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Margaret Guild at St. Patrick Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019