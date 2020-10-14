Giammarco, Paul

Paul Giammarco, age 53, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 of Johnstown, Ohio. Graduate of De Sales High School. Preceded in death by parents: Panfilo "Pete" and Mary (Colasante) Giammarco;. sister: Lena (Giammarco) Hatfield. Survived by sister: Rita (James) Flanagan; brothers: Bill (Yvonne) and Phil (Sandra) Giammarco. Special niece and nephew: Kelly and Jimmy and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. No calling hours or service because of Covid-19 restrictions. A family and friends gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH. 614-895-3200. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director.



