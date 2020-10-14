1/
Paul Giammarco
Giammarco, Paul
Paul Giammarco, age 53, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 of Johnstown, Ohio. Graduate of De Sales High School. Preceded in death by parents: Panfilo "Pete" and Mary (Colasante) Giammarco;. sister: Lena (Giammarco) Hatfield. Survived by sister: Rita (James) Flanagan; brothers: Bill (Yvonne) and Phil (Sandra) Giammarco. Special niece and nephew: Kelly and Jimmy and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. No calling hours or service because of Covid-19 restrictions. A family and friends gathering to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH. 614-895-3200. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skunza Funeal Service
5819 Emporium Square
Columbus, OH 43231
(614) 895-3200
