Paul Godorhazy

Godorhazy, Paul
Paul M. Godorhazy, age 85, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene (nee Toth); sons, Jeff (Robin) and Gary (Lori) Godorhazy; grandchildren, Alexandria (Carl) Whims, Anna (Derrick) Chambers, Grace and Luke Godorhazy, David Fraley, Ryan and Carli Godorhazy; great grandchildren, Autumn and Elliot Whims; brother, Frank Godorhazy. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.gpgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the GREGORY P. GODORHAZY FUNERAL HOME (216) 351-4625.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory P Godorhazy Funeral Home
4801 Memphis Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44144
216-351-4625
