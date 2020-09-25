Paul Godorhazy

Godorhazy, Paul
Paul M. Godorhazy, age 85, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene (nee Toth); sons, Jeff (Robin) and Gary (Lori) Godorhazy; grandchildren, Alexandria (Carl) Whims, Anna (Derrick) Chambers, Grace and Luke Godorhazy, David Fraley, Ryan and Carli Godorhazy; great grandchildren, Autumn and Elliot Whims; brother, Frank Godorhazy. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent via www.gpgfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by the GREGORY P. GODORHAZY FUNERAL HOME (216) 351-4625.