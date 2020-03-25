|
Goodman, Paul
Paul Jones Goodman, Sr., 90, of London, died peacefully in his residence on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born January 11, 1930 in Bristol, VA; he was a son of the late Hale and Nancy (Jones) Goodman. He was also preceded in death by his wife Eloise (Atwood) Goodman. A US Navy veteran; Paul had been a welder most of his life, working and retiring from Buckeye Steel. He also had worked at Madison County Airport and at the age of 72, received his pilot's license! Survivors include his children, Paul Jones (Billie Jo) Goodman, Jr., Sandra Goodman, Sheila (Bob) Mayer, Sharon Berry, Rhonda (Mark) Montrose and Paula (Greg) Sharpin; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hubert. many nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norma Atwood, James Atwood and Christine (Bill) Weber. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Thursday in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will not be observed. The family suggests memorials in Paul's name be sent to the Madison County Food Pantry, 137 Maple Street, London, Ohio 43140. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020