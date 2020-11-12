1/
Paul Griffieth
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Griffieth, Paul
1958 - 2020
Paul Clellan Griffieth, age 62, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1958 in Harrodsburg, KY. Paul was a talented builder and spent his career in construction. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. Paul loved spending time with his best friend Ken. He is preceded in death by his father Roy Griffieth. Paul is survived by his mother, Marie Love; wife of 19 loving years, Alice; sons, Paul Jacob (Nicole) Griffieth, Daniel Griffieth, and Joseph Griffieth; daughter, Candice Griffieth; several grandchildren; brother, Bruce Griffieth; sisters, Edna and Emily Griffieth; and many other dear friends and family. Per the family's wishes, no services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved