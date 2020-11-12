Griffieth, Paul

1958 - 2020

Paul Clellan Griffieth, age 62, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1958 in Harrodsburg, KY. Paul was a talented builder and spent his career in construction. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. Paul loved spending time with his best friend Ken. He is preceded in death by his father Roy Griffieth. Paul is survived by his mother, Marie Love; wife of 19 loving years, Alice; sons, Paul Jacob (Nicole) Griffieth, Daniel Griffieth, and Joseph Griffieth; daughter, Candice Griffieth; several grandchildren; brother, Bruce Griffieth; sisters, Edna and Emily Griffieth; and many other dear friends and family. Per the family's wishes, no services will be held.



