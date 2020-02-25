|
|
Ranft, Paul H.
1929 - 2020
Paul Herschel Ranft, born May 29, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to Harry and Myrtle Ranft, passed away February 24, 2020. His first job was as a paper boy in German Village. Paul graduated from Columbus South High School and soon married his wife of 69 years, Geneva Hann. Paul spent his entire life playing the drums. Even in his later years, he played for the choir at Kensington Place, his last home. From the 1960's to the 1980's Paul played every weekend with the Solitudes Trio. After many late Saturday night gigs, Paul would wake the whole family for church on Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council as treasurer for many decades. The majority of his adult life, Paul worked at Westinghouse where his claim to fame was designing the very first dishwasher that recycled water. Every summer you could find him outside tending to his vegetable garden or piddling in the lawn, keeping it in perfect condition. Paul was also a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan, but more than anything he was a "handyman" and he loved to tinker in his basement workshop. Every member of his family, neighbors and friends has a story to tell about something Paul fixed for them and every grandchild remembers running downstairs to the workshop to build something with grandpa. Paul is preceded in death by his father Harry, mother Myrtle and brother Louie. He is survived by his wife, Geneva; and four children, Steve, Mark, Chris and Brian; nine grandchildren, Tucker, Elliott, Lukas, Perry, Gordon, Helen, Tyler, Natalie and Stephanie; and three great grandchildren, Aiden, Alex and Ainsley. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1080 Obetz Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207 and family and friends are invited to join us for Paul's absolutely favorite dinner of spaghetti and meatballs in the church annex immediately following. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at the address above. Count the blessings, one by one, and give thanks to the Lord. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. To sign and view Paul's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020