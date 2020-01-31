|
|
Sprague, Paul H.
Paul H. Sprague, age 82, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1937 in Bidwell, Ohio to the late Leona and Hayward Sprague. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 21 years, Denise; children, Susan (Vince) Mossman, Paul A. (Tammy) Sprague, Barbara J. Dowler; brother, Bill (Christine) Sprague; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his siblings L. Audrey Gleissner, Delmar Sprague, Stanley Sprague, Lois Potts and grandson, Chad White. The family will receive guests on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-4p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. To leave condolences for Paul's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020