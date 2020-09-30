1/1
Paul Hairston Sr.
1937 - 2020
Hairston, Sr, Paul
1937 - 2020
Paul R. Hairston, Sr, age 83, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1937 to the late Gordon and Marguerite (Neal) Hairston in Columbus, OH. Paul married Jill (Newman) Hairston in 1957. In 1984, Paul remarried Laura Spiller. Paul started his career at Summers and Sons Music Store in the 1960's. He was the first African American Sales Person recruited to focus on the African American community in Columbus, Ohio. He was frequently featured in the Columbus Call and Post Newspaper and gained the sales moniker "Call Paul". In 1969, Paul was one of the few African Americans whom was hired at the newly opened Anheuser-Busch Plant in Columbus, Ohio. Paul will be remembered for his huge smile, loud laugh and never knowing a stranger. He is survived by his daughter Paula H. (Isaac) Smith, son Paul R. Hairston, Jr, stepson Ronald Spiller, niece/caretaker Mae Loraine (Keith) McCauley, sister Carolyn Moss, grandchildren Anna Hairston, Christina Hairston, Ashley Smith, Elisaha Hairston and Zechariah Hairston, great grandson Darien Shelton, a host of nieces and nephews and family friend Andrew "Andy" Weatherly. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Gordon "Buddy" Hairston, Jr., sisters Martha Freeman and Ruth Adams. Private family services will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
