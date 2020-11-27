1/
Paul Hooker
1972 - 2020
Hooker, Paul
Paul J. Hooker, 48, passed away on November 24, 2020, at 5:03am, at the Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center. Paul was born April 21, 1972 in Lima, OH, to James and Faye (Phillips) Hooker who both preceded him in death. Paul graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1990. He then received a Bachelors Degree in English, teaching as a second language from Ashford University. He currently was forklift driver at Old Dominion in Columbus, OH. Paul was an avid music enthusiast, who played several musical instruments and enjoyed going to various live concerts. Paul cherished his brother and loved spending time with his family and friends. Paul is survived by his brother, James "Jamie" Hooker of Celina, OH; nephews, Pat (Jen) Grant of Hamler, OH, Nathan Hooker of Continental, OH, and Evan Hooker of Lima, OH; he also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Visitation will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6-8pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

