Paul Hutchens

Hutchens, Paul
Paul Edward Hutchens, an Exec VP and GM of Diamond Jack's Casino in Bossier City, LA died unexpectedly May 3, 2020 at the age 50. Paul is survived by his wife, Lori Creech Hutchens; and son, Cody Creech of Lake Charles; his mother, Constance Horton Hutchens of Pooler, GA; and a brother, Warren Andrew Hutchens of Center Line, MI. Paul was preceded in death by his father Peyton Edward Hutchens III. Paul was born in Hampton, VA, July 12, 1969. He graduated from Lakota High School, 1987, and The Ohio State University, 1992. He earned an MBA from LSU. He moved to LA where he worked for Argosy Casino, Isle of Capri and finally Diamond Jack's. Paul was a devoted husband and father. Paul touched countless lives with his kindness, enthusiasm and fun loving spirit. Always eager to help, he joined many community organizations. Paul loved life, and made friends wherever he went. He was a marathon runner, a member of the Busch Brothers and a warm weather outdoorsman. The constant teaser and sports enthusiast he loved the Buckeyes and LSU Tigers as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Paul's name to the American Heart Association, 4669 S. Blvd, Ste. 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or the United Way, 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.