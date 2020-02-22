|
Paul J. Afek, 66, of Columbus, formerly of Steubenville, died Monday, February 10, 2020 in Florida. He was born July 7, 1953 in Steubenville. He is the son of the late Paul, Sr. and Helen Lacko Afek. Also preceding him in death are two brothers Robert and Christopher Afek. Paul worked at the Columbus Dispatch where he was a District Circulation Manager for 26 years. He was active in AA and other 12 step programs for over 30 years. Paul was also known to be an avid traveler. He was a graduate of Steubenville Catholic Central High School class of 1971 and the College of Steubenville class of 1976. Surviving are two brothers, John Afek of Columbus and James Afek of Steubenville; one sister, Linda Ledbetter of Englewood, CO; nephews, Brian, Greg, Andy Afek and Robert Ledbetter; nieces, Jamie Westling and Annalee Afek; several great nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life Thursday, February 27 from 5-7:30 PM at the Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd., Columbus. Please use the 2nd Ave. entrance near church parking lots, downstairs to auditorium in basement. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637. Offer condolences, www.mostifuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020