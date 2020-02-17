|
|
Moyer, Paul J.
1958 - 2020
Paul J. Moyer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on December 9, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio. Paul was a 1979 graduate of Cambridge High School. He loved to cook. Paul was an Eagle Scout, where he earned the Order of The Arrow as well as Pro Deo Et Patria. He was preceded in death by his mother Lorena Mohrhoff Moyer. Paul is survived by his father, Paul W. Moyer; sister, Lorena Ogle; and nephew, Chad Ogle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020