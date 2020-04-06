|
Stephens, Paul J.
1931 - 2020
Paul J. Stephens, age 88, of Reynoldsburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born September 15, 1931 in Coldwater, MI, son of the late Harry J. and Alice (Brown) Stephens. Paul was a graduate of Lawrence Institute of Technology and a retired electrical engineer from North American Rockwell following 30 years of service. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Janice (Thomson) Stephens; son, Thomas Stephens; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Jennifer, Jodie, TJ, Kyle and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Kailee, Kinsey and Ashleyn; other relatives and many friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by son Mark Alan Stephens, sister Elaine LaForge and brother Robert Stephens. Veteran U.S. Air Force serving during Korean War. Due to COVID-19, family will have a private graveside service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 9, 2020. At a later date, his family will have a gathering to celebrate Paul's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, or those who wish may contribute to AutismSpeaks.org or SpecialOlympics.org, in Paul's memory. For complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020