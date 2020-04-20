Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Oldham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul James Oldham


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul James Oldham Obituary
Oldham, Paul James
1974 - 2020
Paul James Oldham, age 46, of Pickerington, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus, and was a longtime resident of Pickerington. He was the Vice President of the Violet Meadows Homeowners Association and a volunteer with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Community Watch Program. Paul loved to travel, boating and most of all spending time with his family. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 22 years most recently managing his own team in Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father Paul M. Oldham and two sisters. Paul is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 23+ years, Tammi; sons, Andrew (Payton) Oldham and Brady Oldham; parents, Erik and Ina Turner; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Deborah Fetty; sisters, Eva (Brian) Simpson and Anne (Travis) Shreffler; brother, Owen (Brooke) Turner; brother-in-law, Clint (Kristie) Fetty; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Paul's family will receive friends Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Please call the funeral home at 614-866-6318 to schedule a visiting time in order to allow family and friends to visit for a limited time. His funeral service will be held privately for family members only on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -