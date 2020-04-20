|
|
Oldham, Paul James
1974 - 2020
Paul James Oldham, age 46, of Pickerington, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Columbus, and was a longtime resident of Pickerington. He was the Vice President of the Violet Meadows Homeowners Association and a volunteer with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Community Watch Program. Paul loved to travel, boating and most of all spending time with his family. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 22 years most recently managing his own team in Columbus. He was preceded in death by his father Paul M. Oldham and two sisters. Paul is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 23+ years, Tammi; sons, Andrew (Payton) Oldham and Brady Oldham; parents, Erik and Ina Turner; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Deborah Fetty; sisters, Eva (Brian) Simpson and Anne (Travis) Shreffler; brother, Owen (Brooke) Turner; brother-in-law, Clint (Kristie) Fetty; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Paul's family will receive friends Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Please call the funeral home at 614-866-6318 to schedule a visiting time in order to allow family and friends to visit for a limited time. His funeral service will be held privately for family members only on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020