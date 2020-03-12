The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Paul Johnson


1920 - 2020
Paul Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Paul
1920 - 2020
Paul Lee Johnson, 99, passed away March, 6, 2020 in Sparta, Tennessee. He was born November 16, 1920. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son John Warren. Paul is survived by his wife, Sylvia. They were married for 73 beautiful years. He is also survived by his son, Jerry; daughter, Barbara Ann; grandson, Travis; and seven great-grandchildren. Paul is a WWII veteran, who received two Bronze Stars. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a Shriner, and a Mason. Paul was an avid hunter, fisher and enjoyed gardening, especially roses. Growing up in Ohio, he was a huge Buckeye fan. During the games, he specifically had a referee doll to take his anger out, which included him ripping off the arms and legs. Paul's family will receive friends 10am-12pm Sunday, March 11, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
