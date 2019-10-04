Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Paul Joseph Koebel Jr.


1934 - 2019
Paul Joseph Koebel Jr. Obituary
Koebel Jr., Paul Joseph
1934 - 2019
Paul Joseph Koebel Jr., age 84, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. 1952 graduate of St. Mary's High School. Worked 44 years for C & O Railroad at Parsons Yard. Enjoyed genealogy, reading, watching Jeopardy and Turner Classic Movies, listening to and sharing his music collection. Longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his son Paul James, parents Paul J. Koebel Sr. and Frances Heinmiller, father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Jennie Selish of St. Clairsville, OH, brother Thomas Koebel. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Ann Selish; children, Kristen (Brian) Zeltman, Natalie (Sean) Hanrahan, James (Andrea) Koebel; grandchildren, Abbigail Zeltman (fiance', Bill Giblin), Hannah Zeltman, Olivia Zeltman, Sean Hanrahan, Emma Dean, Victor Koebel, Veronica Koebel, brother, Joseph (Mariann) Koebel; sisters, Jane Pease, Dorothy (Roger) Bosworth, Margaret (Mike) O'Sullivan, Connie Koebel, Colleen (Joseph) Held; sister-in-law, Geneva (Richard) Hynes; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, godchildren and longtime neighbor and friend, Nancy Patton. Family and friends received Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2-5 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Prayer Service 5pm. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 7, 2019, 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Oakstone Academy, 900 Club Dr., Westerville, OH 43081, in Paul's name. To sign the online register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
