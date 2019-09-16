|
Kennedy, Paul
1924 - 2019
Paul Stanley Kennedy, age 95, died quietly on the morning of September 6, 2019 at his home. Born January 22, 1924 at Mt. Pleasant, MI., he was the youngest son of Robert N. and Hulda Kennedy (Weber). Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Norma J. Kennedy (Wood), his parents and brothers Robert and James. He is survived and will be lovingly missed by son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan L. and Marion A. Kennedy (Seely); brother-in-law, T. M. Wood and wife, Diane; and 5 nieces and 3 nephews of whom he was very proud. Graduate and supporter of the University of Michigan and a longtime resident of Columbus, Paul's absence will be noted by many. A commemoration of the lives of both Paul and Norma will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 1 PM at the Wesley Glen retirement community.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019