Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Tim" Kerr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul "Tim" Kerr Obituary
Kerr, Paul "Tim"
1963 - 2019
Paul "Tim" Kerr II passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and BJ Kerr. Survived by daughter, Elizabeth Kerr; sister, Jane (Jay) Kerr Wignall. Tim will be deeply missed. Celebration of Life to be held at 3pm on Sat., April 27, 2019 at 1211 Patterson Rd, Pataskala, OH 43062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's honor to National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.