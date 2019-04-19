|
Kerr, Paul "Tim"
1963 - 2019
Paul "Tim" Kerr II passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and BJ Kerr. Survived by daughter, Elizabeth Kerr; sister, Jane (Jay) Kerr Wignall. Tim will be deeply missed. Celebration of Life to be held at 3pm on Sat., April 27, 2019 at 1211 Patterson Rd, Pataskala, OH 43062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's honor to National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019