|
|
Keyes Jr., Paul
1929 - 2019
Paul Keyes, Jr., 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born July 22, 1929 to the late Paul Joseph and Stella M. Keyes. Paul Jr. was a hard-working Godly man who loved his family and friends, boating, cars, skiing, and golf. Most of all Paul loved God and served Him. He brought joy, smiles, and laughter to everyone he met. Even his last few days were filled with him entertaining his family with stories of some of his escapades from his younger days. He loved pleasing his customers when he worked for them as a licensed plumbing contractor and CEO for Keyes Plumbing, Inc. for over 70 years. Paul Jr. was a faithful member of and served on the church boards for Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, First Church of the Nazarene, and Hilliard Church of the Nazarene. He most recently was a member of another Nazarene church, The Refinery Church in Dublin, formerly known as Life Point. Paul Jr. loved his country and served during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He was stationed on board the USS Corduba AF32 as a welder and pipe fitter. He also played the trumpet in the Navy band and continued playing in church and for his family. Paul Jr. was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan Keyes, sister Rosemary (Danny) Clay and brother and best friend Donald Keith (Charlene) Keyes. He will be sadly missed by his son, Paul (Sandra) Keyes; and daughter, Kellee Keyes. His dearly loved cat HoHo will also miss him. Paul's nieces and nephews, who affectionately call him "JuJu," will greatly miss their fun-loving uncle, Karen (John) Moss, Tom (Denise) Keyes, Bryan (Tracie) Clay and Marcia (Kevin) Sweet. He also leaves behind many great-nieces and nephews. Because Paul Jr. loved his country and appreciated all those who served in the Armed Forces, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The ® A private interment will be held for family. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019