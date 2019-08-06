|
King Jr., Paul
1966 - 2019
Paul Dennis King Jr., age 52, passed away August 1, 2019 at his Columbus residence. Employed with Kroger Columbus Bakery for over 10 years. Attended Potters House Church of God. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Ella Cattell. Survived by daughter, Amanda (Dave) King; grandchildren, Daimen and Trinity; brother, Dennis (Tia) King; sisters, Cathy (Scott) Dingess and Kim King; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, August 8, 2-4 and 6-8pm, where service will be held 1pm Friday. Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019