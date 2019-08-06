The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul King Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul King Jr. Obituary
King Jr., Paul
1966 - 2019
Paul Dennis King Jr., age 52, passed away August 1, 2019 at his Columbus residence. Employed with Kroger Columbus Bakery for over 10 years. Attended Potters House Church of God. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Ella Cattell. Survived by daughter, Amanda (Dave) King; grandchildren, Daimen and Trinity; brother, Dennis (Tia) King; sisters, Cathy (Scott) Dingess and Kim King; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, August 8, 2-4 and 6-8pm, where service will be held 1pm Friday. Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now