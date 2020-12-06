1/
Paul Richard Kinser, Sr.,of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 after an extended illness. Mourning his loss are his wife of 40 years, Diane E. Kinser, his son, Paul Richard Jr, "Rick" (Terri) Kinser, his daughter, Amy Jenkins (Connie) and his daughter, Amanda Jenkins (Gene), along with three beloved grandchildren, Alicia and Taylor Harris and Alex Michel and great granddaughter Alyssa Michel. Also mourning him are his brother, George Kinser, his sister, Carolyn Syx and cousins, Janice and Christine Glenn. Preceding him in death are his parents, Helen and Clarence Kinser, three brothers, Calvin, David and Tim, as well as granddaughter, Andrea LeFevre. Paul was retired from his job as salesman at Carpet One in Grove City. Newcomer of Grove City is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later time. For more visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

