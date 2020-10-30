1/
Paul Kuskowski
1964 - 2020
Paul Thomas Kuskowski, age 56, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning on October 27, 2020. He was born July 21, 1964 to the late William A. Kuskowski and Rita C. Hayhurst Kuskowski. Paul graduated from Beechcroft High School in 1982 and received his career-technical education in Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC). He was a hard working Senior Project Manager for 20 years with Metro Heating & Air Conditioning. Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by brothers Gregory C. Kuskowski and Bill E. Kuskowski, grandparents, aunt, uncles and cousins. Paul is survived by children, Audrey M. (Jay A.) Truman and Corey R. Kuskowski; siblings, Timothy J. (Kellie L.) Kuskowski, Cynthia A. (Jennings L.) Paugh; nieces and nephews, Melissa L. Kuskowski, Kenneth A. Kuskowski, Reilly M. Kuskowski, Michelle L. Paugh-Bowman, Christopher W. Paugh, Robin E. Paugh; step mother, Phoebe A. (William) Kuskowski; step sisters, Ronda J. Chaffin, Brenda K. Khan, Teri A. Anderson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. Paul's family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. There will be a private memorial service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in his honor. https://donate3.cancer.org/ Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or view the webcasted service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
