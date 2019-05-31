|
Leithart, Dr. Paul
1921 - 2019
Dr. Paul W. Leithart, age 98, died on May 29, 2019, at his beloved home. Paul was born in Columbus on January 29, 1921, the only child of Otto and Marie Leithart, who ran a grocery story on the south end. Paul graduated from Capital University in 1943, and later studied medicine at Ohio State University, earning his M.D. in 1948. While serving as student physician at Capital, he met Mildred Woelke, of Pigeon, Michigan, and they were married at the Capital Chapel on June 19, 1953. Paul was a general practice doctor for over fifty years, working out of his office at 33 S. James Road and delivering thousands of babies at area hospitals. He served as President of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, was on the National Board of the John Birch Society, and was medical director at Parkside Hospital, a clinic for alcohol and drug rehabilitation. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, and is survived by his second wife, Avie Baker, whom he married on August 25, 2012; and by three sons and their wives, Paul and Denise Leithart of Columbus, Ted and Susanna Leithart of Cincinnati, and Peter and Noel Leithart of Birmingham, Alabama. Paul is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Paul was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council for many years. Paul loved hard work, travel, politics, history, and conversation. He was always ready to give and help, hosting Bible studies and receiving visitors into the final weeks of his long life. He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, beloved father and grandfather, sympathetic physician, resolute patriot, and, above, a faithful disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High Street. The funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 322 East Stewart Avenue in German Village. Pastor Snowden Sims presiding. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 322 East Stewart Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43206. To sign and view Dr. Leithart's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019