Paul Lewis Lucas
1948 - 2020
Lucas, Paul Lewis
1948 - 2020
Paul Lewis Lucas, August 18, 1948- May 10, 2020. Passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on May 10, 2020. He was 71. Paul graduated from Big Walnut High School, 1967. Served in the US Army 1967-1970. Retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad, 2006. Paul leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Jean Lucas children: Chad Lucas, Melissa Lucas McLeish, April Porter, grandchildren: Nolan Bauer (deceased), Trey Porter, Chad Lucas II, Iain McLeish, siblings: Forest C. Lucas Jr., Phillip Lucas (deceased) and Sharon Drennan. Son of Forest and Ruth Lucas (deceased). Memorial services are not scheduled at this time.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
