Lucas, Paul Lewis

1948 - 2020

Paul Lewis Lucas, August 18, 1948- May 10, 2020. Passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on May 10, 2020. He was 71. Paul graduated from Big Walnut High School, 1967. Served in the US Army 1967-1970. Retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad, 2006. Paul leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Jean Lucas children: Chad Lucas, Melissa Lucas McLeish, April Porter, grandchildren: Nolan Bauer (deceased), Trey Porter, Chad Lucas II, Iain McLeish, siblings: Forest C. Lucas Jr., Phillip Lucas (deceased) and Sharon Drennan. Son of Forest and Ruth Lucas (deceased). Memorial services are not scheduled at this time.



