Paul M. Payne
Payne, Paul M.
Paul M. Payne, age 39, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident at work. He was born on October 22, 1981 in Mount Vernon, Ohio the son of Rick and Regina (Deem) Payne. Paul previously worked full time for the Joint Force Headquarters of the Army National Guard. For the last eight years, Paul worked for CSX railroads. Paul was a dedicated husband, father and son that loved nothing more than spending time with his family. His wife and kids were his hobby. He enjoyed taking them outside, whether it was camping, hiking or target shooting, he was always with them. Paul also enjoyed playing video games, as it was another way to spend time with them. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Haley (Davis) Payne; his children, Shawn Payne of Mount Vernon, Jacob Payne, Marcus Payne, Lily Payne and Sarah Payne, all of the home; his mother, Regina Payne; sister, Erica Payne; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Payne. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Kyle Jason Payne, paternal grandfather Paul "Buck" Payne, maternal grandparents Charles "Ed" and Norma Deem. Friends may call on Friday from 5-7pm at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. The family will observe a private service. Due to the pandemic, the family ask that mask protocol be followed. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Paul M. Payne.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Memories & Condolences
