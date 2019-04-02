|
MacCaughey, Paul
Paul Alter MacCaughey, age 94, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. Born on July 30, 1924 in Greenville, Ohio to the late Paul and Beatrice MacCaughey, he is survived by his wife, Virginia; and loving family. Paul is predeceased by two brothers and two daughters. He was a veteran of WWII and graduated from OSU in 1949 with an electrical engineering degree, retiring from the engineering firm Burgess and Niple. His memorial service will be held Friday, April 12 at 11 AM at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, 5561 Milton Avenue, Worthington, Ohio. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019