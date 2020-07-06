Paul Mahaffy

1/
Paul Dennis Mahaffy, 79, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1941 in Warren, Pennsylvania to Roger and Kathleen (nee Jenkins) Mahaffy. Loving husband of Norma (nee Donaldson) of 55 years; loving father of Paul Michael (Lisa Bennett), Pamela Steinkamp, and Jacob Mahaffy (Yulia Nabutosky); cherished grandfather of Nathan (Heather Shockley), Ian, Kaitlyn, Luke, Kelsi, Alena, and Ava; great-grandfather of Alyana; dear brother of Perry Roger Mahaffy and Kathleen Mahaffy. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Rick Steinkamp. Private inurnment will take place at Smith Cemetery in Warren, Pennsylvania. Contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Ruffed Grouse Society, Ruffed Grouse Society, 451 McCormick Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Online memories and condolences may be left on Paul's guestbook at www.waitefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
