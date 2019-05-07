Home

Paul McMahon Obituary
McMahon, Paul
Paul Edward McMahon, passed away on May 2, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Paul was born January 29, 1944 in Youngstown, OH. A proud graduate of Xavier University and the University of Miami MBA program, Paul spent his career in Finance, Banking and as an Auditor for the State of Ohio. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 18 at 11:30 AM at St. Patrick Church, in Columbus, OH. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 11 AM. A Memorial Mass will held on Monday, May 20 at 11 AM at St. Edward Church in Youngstown, OH. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are being handled by the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E Broad Street, Columbus OH 43215. Please visit https://www.egan-ryan.com/ to view the complete obituary, sign the guest book, and learn the details of the Masses in his honor.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 15, 2019
