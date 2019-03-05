|
Monsour, Paul
1934 - 2019
Paul Monsour, age 84, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Paul was born in Mansfield, Louisiana 9/27/1934, served in the US Army, and was retired from The Ohio State University, HVAC/ Maintenance Department. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Elias Monsour and Jennie Idell Cox and siblings Eva Emily, Anjouil Dorothy, and William Crosby. He is survived by a sister, Mary Maxine; and brother, Alex Joseph. Paul was very much loved and is missed by his wife of 64 years, Sharon Lois Dement and children, Terry (Kim) Monsour, Catherine Foley, Susan Crow, Linda Hyatt, Lori Harrington (Joe), and David Monsour; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME in Groveport.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019