Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Paul Morris


1944 - 2019
Paul Morris Obituary
Morris, Paul
1944 - 2019
Paul W. Morris, age 75, Saturday, October 5, 2019, Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was a volunteer at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. He loved old cars and listening to old country music. Survived by wife of 43 years, Ellouise; children, Anthony P. Morris, Arin W. Morris, Tina L. Newsom-Boysel; 6 grandchildren; sister, Janet Watiker; brothers, Wayne Morris, Phillip Morris; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Edgar and Helen Morris, sisters Patricia Craig, Linda Morris, brother Clayton Morris. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Wednesday 11 AM. Interment Jefferson Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
