Sachs, Paul N.
1945 - 2019
Paul N. Sachs, age 74, of Westerville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Heartland Westerville. Retired from TJ Maxx. U.S. Army veteran. Preceded in death by his parents Ethelmae and Samuel Sachs, brother Michael Sachs. Survived by brothers, Samuel (Linda) Sachs and Scott (Carolyn) Sachs; nephews, Justin and Joseph Sachs; niece, Liz (Drew) Barnett; cousins, Betty (Ernie) Hatfield, Andrew (Pam) Traynor and Margaret Mae Hoff; many friends, especially Keith Collins and Dr. Jim Broyles. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held later. Donations in Paul's name can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019