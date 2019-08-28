Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Sachs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul N. Sachs


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul N. Sachs Obituary
Sachs, Paul N.
1945 - 2019
Paul N. Sachs, age 74, of Westerville, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Heartland Westerville. Retired from TJ Maxx. U.S. Army veteran. Preceded in death by his parents Ethelmae and Samuel Sachs, brother Michael Sachs. Survived by brothers, Samuel (Linda) Sachs and Scott (Carolyn) Sachs; nephews, Justin and Joseph Sachs; niece, Liz (Drew) Barnett; cousins, Betty (Ernie) Hatfield, Andrew (Pam) Traynor and Margaret Mae Hoff; many friends, especially Keith Collins and Dr. Jim Broyles. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held later. Donations in Paul's name can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43699-0086. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now