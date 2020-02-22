Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home,
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:45 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue,
Zanesville, OH
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:45 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery,
6440 South High Street,
Lockbourne, OH
1927 - 2020
Paul Nestor was born February 16, 1927, in New London, OH to Francis E. and Elizabeth Marie (Day) Nestor. He attended Clarksfield Elementary School and in 1945 graduated from New London High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps following which he attended Arizona State University before graduating from Ohio State and Bowling Green Universities. On January 2, 1956 Paul was united in Christian marriage to Marie Antoinette Abbruzzese, daughter of Nicholas and Valeria (Bracaloni) Abbruzzese in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Columbus, OH with Father Antimo Boerio officiating. Paul and Marie were blessed with four sons, Kevin Paul, Christopher Milan, Michael Edward and Tobin Aloysius. Paul's career was in education, coaching football, track and basketball, and in school administration. He coached state championship teams in football (Bishop Ready High School, Columbus, OH in 1983) and track & field (Paulding High School in 1960). He was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in April 2003. Paul received many coaching awards culminating with the Columbus Shamrock Club's Woody Hayes Award and in 2002 the Columbus Dispatch's Lou Berliner Award for excellence in coaching high school athletics. His career included serving in the Clyde, OH; Paulding, OH; Bowling Green, OH; Saginaw, MI Arthur Hill; Columbus, OH Father Wehrle; New London, OH; Columbus, OH Bishop Ready; Wickenburg, AZ; Salome, AZ Bicentennial; Marietta, OH; and Zanesville, OH Bishop Rosecrans High Schools. Paul is survived by sons, Kevin (Paula) of Mansfield, Christopher of Columbus and Tobin "Toby" (Christine) of Zanesville; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Allison (Chris) March, Stephanie (Kyle) Brown, Kaitlyn and Garrett Nestor, Cara and Paul Nestor, Nicholas Nestor and Madison Landkrohn; two great grandsons, Wyatt and Miles March; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Tom) Nestor and Darlaine (Richard) Nestor; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, wife, and mother and father-in-law, he was preceded in death by one son Michael Nestor, brothers Tom, Bill, and Richard Nestor, brother-in-law John (Paula) Slupski and sister-in-law Phyllis Buchanan, grandparents Thomas and Mary (Langdon) Nestor and Albert and Florence (Jones) Day. Friends may call from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:45 PM. Visitation will follow from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Wednesday, February 26, at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where a Prayer Vigil will take place at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Thursday, February 27 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, OH with Fr. Martin Ralko as Celebrant. Burial will conclude in the St. Joseph Cemetery Lockbourne with the United States Marine Corps conducting full military honors. To sign the online register book or send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
