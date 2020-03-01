Home

Paul Joseph Newell, age 82, Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Nee Gibson); Loving father of Victoria L. (Thomas McCash); Dearest grandfather of Tiffany L. Sandkuhl and Amanda A. Picciano; Cherished great grandfather of Holden N. and Archer J. Sandkuhl and Finnley H. Picciano; Dear brother of the late John C., Mary B.Uinski, Robert J., and Thomas J; Family suggests memorial contributions in his name to OSU Acute Myeloid Leukemia Fund #311829 https://www.giveto.osu.edu Family and friends are asked to gather Wednesday for a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Paul's life at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church at 11:00AM. VISITATION 10:00AM UNTIL TIME OF SERVICES AT CHURCH. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOMES 330-467-4500
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020
