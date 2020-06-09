Newell, Paul
1934 - 2020
Paul Edwin Newell passed at home in Pataskala, with family, June 7, 2020. Paul was born August 4, 1934, to Frank Newell and Ethel (Gatchell) Newell, Upper Sandusky, OH. After graduation from Upper Sandusky High School in 1952 he enlisted in the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Maddox DD-731, participating in the Blockade of Wonsan during the Korean War. Following his discharge 1955 he joined the US Air Force, serving from 1955 – 1959, attached to the 11th Radar Bomb Squadron, March AFB, later assigned to the 49th Communications Squadron SAC at Torrejon Air Base in Spain until his discharge. Paul joined the Columbus Police Department, graduating with the recruit class of December, 1961. Among various duties within the Division of Police, he was instrumental in the formation of the CPD Helicopter Unit in 1972 where he served 17 years. His final post as Lieutenant was as head of security at Port Columbus, retiring in 1990. Paul enjoyed working as a flight instructor, flying for BancOhio National Bank, Life Flight, and flying Yellow Bird for WTVN 610 AM radio traffic watch with Sergeant Bob Douglas. Paul was a member of the Airborne Law Enforcement Association, the Masonic Lodge, the VFW and the American Radio Relay League. He was an amateur radio operator, having contacted 344 countries. He enjoyed vacationing in the Smokey Mountains, the beaches of the Carolinas and Florida and many trips across the US. Paul is survived by his sons, Scott Andrew (Barbara Young) Newell, Steven Ray (Elizabeth) Newell, Timothy Sheldon Newell; granddaughters, Emily Newell, Caroline Newell. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Newell. A drive-thru will be held on FRIDAY, June 12, 2020, from 1:45 PM to 4:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. A private service will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the LSS Faith Mission lssnetworkofhope.org/faithmission. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.