Paul Oldaker Obituary
Paul Frederick Oldaker, 74, passed away on August 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family and friends. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Vietnam Service Medal. He was retired from Roadway Trucking Company. Paul had an unselfish, kind and loving soul. He always had a strong desire and an innate need to help others. He will sadly be missed by those who truly cared about him. He was predeceased by his parents Homer and Nellie Oldaker, siblings Lloyd, David, Don and Martha Oldaker and longtime love Kathy Bell. He is survived by siblings, Stella (Larry) Craig, Mary Hayes, Josephine Rhoads, James Oldaker; a host of nieces and nephews, longtime friends, and caretaker, protector, daughter he never had, Stephanie Struckman. His life will be remembered and celebrated privately and there will be no public service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
