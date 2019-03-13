|
|
Oxley, Paul
1933 - 2019
Paul A. Oxley, age 85, of Canal Winchester, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born November 16, 1933, in Columbus, to the late Emmett and Anna (Ogg) Oxley. Paul was a 1952 graduate of South High School and long-time member of Peace Free Lutheran Church. He served our country as a member of both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. Paul worked as a deliveryman for Pennington and Sanese Services Inc; after retiring as deliveryman, he worked as a starter at the Links at Groveport. He enjoyed golf, was a master of trivia questions, and most importantly appreciated time spent with family. Paul was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his siblings, Lou Oty and Jack Oty. Paul is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Jackie Oxley; sons, Gary (Amy) Oxley, Steve Oxley; grandchildren, Lindsey (Zach) Hoffer, Drew (Carolyn) Oxley, Josh (Mallory) Oxley, Jesse Oxley, Thaddeus (Cassy) Lashbrook; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Penelope, Niles, Lenny, Juliet, Jessa; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 2-5pm on Sunday, March 17, at the DWYANE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will take place at 10:30am on Monday, March 18, at Peace Free Lutheran Church, 28 Elm St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Entombment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019