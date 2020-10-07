Patterson, Paul
1965 - 2020
Paul Dwain Patterson, 55, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1965 in Germany. Paul was a carpenter who loved playing music, cooking, and playing chess. He was a huge Ohio ,State Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching games with his family. Paul is survived by his parents George Thomas and Janet Lou (Perkins) Patterson; children, Thomas (Lauren) Patterson and Shelby (Alex Turner) Patterson; siblings, Larry (Rita) Patterson and Julie (James) Greene; grandchildren, Jamarcus Banks, Rowen Turner, and Blaire Patterson is on the way; niece and nephews, James, David, and Jacqueline; many more extended family and friends. His family will be having private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
