Paul Patterson
1965 - 2020
Paul Dwain Patterson, 55, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on January 10, 1965 in Germany. Paul was a carpenter who loved playing music, cooking, and playing chess. He was a huge Ohio ,State Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching games with his family. Paul is survived by his parents George Thomas and Janet Lou (Perkins) Patterson; children, Thomas (Lauren) Patterson and Shelby (Alex Turner) Patterson; siblings, Larry (Rita) Patterson and Julie (James) Greene; grandchildren, Jamarcus Banks, Rowen Turner, and Blaire Patterson is on the way; niece and nephews, James, David, and Jacqueline; many more extended family and friends. His family will be having private services under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
