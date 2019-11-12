|
|
Pigg, Paul
1940 - 2019
Paul Eugene "Poppy" Pigg, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born October 31, 1940 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Benjamin and Venie (Kilgore) Pigg. He was retired from Haslett Heating & Cooling after 50 years of service. He attended Potters House church where he was an active volunteer. Paul's family was very important to him and he cherished the time that he was able to spend with them, especially his great-grandchildren. He was a diehard Blue Jackets fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 siblings and daughter-in-law Patricia Kilgore. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pearl (Johnson) Pigg; son, Michael (Pigg) Kilgore; granddaughters, Natalie Foley and Kailyn (Noah) Klein, and Tessa Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Dane Kilgore and Blake Klein; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 2-5p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held 1p.m. Monday. Pastor Tim Oldfield officiating. Interment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Potters House Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019