Piper, Paul
Paul Roger Piper, age 85, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Paul was born on June 1, 1934 to the late Jacob and Mabel Piper. Paul was a retired painter. Paul was a member of the Sparrow Lodge #400, Sunbury, Ohio and a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Moose since 1973. For several years he volunteered at Central Presbyterian Church with the Breakfast Class and Lunch Program for the Homeless. His family and friends will remember his sense of humor and his "gift of gab." Paul is preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Jerry Piper. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; and his cat, Boots; his daughters, Barbara Wood, Sharon (Bruce) Bischoff and Cindi (Jason) Good; brother, Wendell (Sharon) Piper; grandchildren, Eric Shump, Cory (Barbie) Elam, Jessica, Julie and Jamie Good; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive guests on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3-6p.m. at Newcomer-NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. in Columbus. To leave condolences for Paul's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019