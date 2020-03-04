|
|
Presutti, Paul
1945 - 2020
Paul James Presutti, 74, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at OSU Ross Heart Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 3, 1945 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Annunzio and Mary Presutti, and was the youngest of two children. Paul was in advertising sales with PaperMint most of his career. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie; his daughters, Patience (Reid) Gerber and Penni Presutti; his three granddaughters, Macie, Brooklyn, and Elianna Gerber who knew him as "Pop-Pop"; his sister, Gloria (Patrick) Hartnett of Norfolk, VA; as well as his aunt, nieces, cousins and many close friends. Paul was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. As Paul requested, A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . To read Paul's full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.schoedindger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020