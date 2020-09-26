Bausch, Paul R.
1936 - 2020
Paul R. Bausch, 84, passed away September 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born May 22, 1936 in Galloway, Ohio. Paul loved to garden and participate at the Franklin County Fair and the Ohio State Fair. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Marjorie (Emmelhainz), parents; Harold and Verna Bausch, granddaughter; Emily Sue Bausch, son-in-law; Jeff Price, brothers; Steve and Don Bausch. Paul is survived by his children; Rita Bausch, James (Heidi) Bausch, Robert (Julie) Bausch, Rachel (Jeff Saylor) Bausch, grandchildren; Christopher (Ashly), Dylan and Kaitlyn Price, Kayla (Cody) Hall, Logan, Kyle, Elizabeth Bausch, great grandchildren; Connor Bausch, Hayley Price, Riley Hall, brother; Allen Bausch, sister; Carole (Walter) Shier, sisters-in-law; Rosalie and Sue and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Family Life Center 3220 Columbus St. Grove City, OH from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church sanctuary at 10 am with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Interment will be at Galloway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Franklin County Agriculture Society P.O. Box 6 Hilliard, OH 43026. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
